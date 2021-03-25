Advertisement

CDC refuses to lift no-sail order for cruise lines

It’s scheduled to expire on Nov. 1
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is turning down a cruise industry request to lift its no-sail order.

In place since March 2020, the Cruise Lines International Association had asked the Biden administration to lift the order by early July.

The group said that would be in line with the president’s forecast for when the United States will be closer to normal.

But the CDC said its order would stay in place until Nov. 1.

“Returning to passenger cruising is a phased approach to mitigate the risk of spreading Covid-19,” the agency said in a statement. “Details for the next phase of the CSO (Conditional Sailing Order) are currently under interagency review.”

