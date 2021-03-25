Camp Lejeune dedicates memorial honoring Marines lost in Iraq and Afghanistan

(WILX) - Camp Lejeune in North Carolina now has a dedicated memorial to the thousands of Marines who died in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The II Marine Expeditionary Force held a ceremony on Wednesday to unveil plaques for those fallen Marines. Two plaques are now on display: one for Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and one for Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq.

The ceremony was held 18 years almost to the day after US forces went into Iraq to pursue the mission. Nearly 2,000 Marines have died since then, and thousands more have been injured.

Among those who were injured is Captain Antoine Bates. Bates was awarded the Purple Heart after losing his leg to an IED in Afghanistan.

“I have one extra thing to put on, which is a leg, prior to coming in here,” said Capt. Bates. “But I’m still blessed in every single way. The folks that didn’t get the opportunity to be out here today and the people that truly did give the ultimate sacrifice. This to me is what it’s really about. They don’t get the opportunity to hug their kids, to talk to their parents.”

