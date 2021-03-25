Busy Day of Trades in the NBA

-UNDATED (AP) - Kyle Lowry is still with the Toronto Raptors, and the Miami Heat got Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) instead from the Houston Rockets.

Toronto entered the day expected to move either Lowry, Norman Powell or both; in the end, it was just Powell, who went to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. The Raptors apparently were unable to find enough assets to their liking. Miami was one of the biggest pursuers for Lowry, and they may still target him as a free agent later this year.

Among other trades:

-The Los Angeles Clippers - who had been seeking point guard help for weeks - got it in the form of Rajon Rondo, who was part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ run to the title last season and now returns to L.A., The Clippers gave up Lou Williams in a deal with Atlanta, sending him back to his home state.

-Orlando swung three separate deals to move three of their four leading scorers this season, including All-Star Nikola Vucevic (nih-KOH’-lah VOO’-cheh-vihch). He’s going to Chicago, while Evan Fournier got moved to the Boston Celtics and Aaron Gordon was sent to the Nuggets.

-A person familiar with the situation says the Dallas Mavericks have acquired veteran shooting guard JJ Redick and Italian forward Nicolo Melli from New Orleans in a trade that sends power forward James Johnson, small forward Wesley Iwundu and a second-round draft choice to the Pelicans.

-A person familiar with the situation tells the AP the Cleveland Cavaliers are working on a contract buyout of center Andre Drummond. The team didn’t move the two-time All-Star before the trading deadline. The person says the Cavs will now structure a buyout for Drummond, who hasn’t played since Feb. 12.

