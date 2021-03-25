Advertisement

Bostic Leaving MSU Women’s Program

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Kendall Bostic is leaving the women’s basketball team. The freshman has placed her name in the transfer portal. Bostic played off the bench in her lone season averaging 4.2 points per game and 2.9 rebounds. Earlier Wednesday, Jack Hoiberg from the MSU men’s team placed his name in the portal.

