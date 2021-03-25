Bostic Leaving MSU Women’s Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Kendall Bostic is leaving the women’s basketball team. The freshman has placed her name in the transfer portal. Bostic played off the bench in her lone season averaging 4.2 points per game and 2.9 rebounds. Earlier Wednesday, Jack Hoiberg from the MSU men’s team placed his name in the portal.

