Bipartisan group of legislators call on MSU Board of Trustees to release Nassar files to AG

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bipartisan and bicameral group of legislators led by State Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Township) and State Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. (D-East Lansing) sent a letter to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees calling on them to release nearly 6,000 documents related to the Larry Nassar investigation to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

“Full transparency is essential to this investigation, and an impartial investigation is essential to restoring public trust,” said Brixie. “We owe it to the survivors, families, students, faculty, employees, and the entire MSU community to have a full, transparent, and impartial investigation completed. The MSU Board members have the opportunity to ensure this happens.”

Forty-seven House and Senate members signed the letter, calling for the Board to quickly release the documents to the Attorney General’s office and take this next step toward reestablishing trust with the public.

“It is long past time for MSU to step up and do the right thing,” said Hertel. “Continuing to block the release of documents only stands in the way of MSU restoring public trust and the rights and healing of survivors.”

In the letter, dated Thursday, March 25, the lawmakers note that when the Attorney General’s Office began this investigation over three years ago, the Board of Trustees stated, “only a review by your Office (the Attorney General’s Office) can resolve the questions in a way that the victims, their families, and the public will deem satisfactory and that will help all those affected by Nassar’s horrible crimes to heal.”

“It’s time to resolve these questions in a way that restores trust with the survivors, their families, and the public, so those affected by Nassar’s horrible crimes can begin to heal,” said Brixie.

Late last month, when reading charges being brought against John Geddert, the gymnastics coach who had ties to Nassar, Nessel noted that the school’s refusal to cooperate and release the documents would force her office to close the investigation.

The full, three-page letter can be read below.

