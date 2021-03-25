Advertisement

Associate superintendent files complaint against Haslett Public Schools, alleging harassment and retaliation

Haslett schools opted to start the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning only.
(WILX-TV)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Associate Superintendent Susan Gillings filed a complaint on Tuesday, March 23 against the Haslett school district and Superintendent Steven Cook in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

Per the complaint, Gillings is suing for alleged harassment and retaliation. She says that the pushback happened after she wanted to advocate for teachers as well as students with marginalized identities.

You can read the complaint in its entirety here:

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
Ingham County passed CROWN Act
Range 517 billboard on Saginaw Hwy.
Gun range billboard sparks outrage
Whitmer vetoes bill to end virus rules without lawmakers’ OK
Semi-rollover
Driver hospitalized after semi-rollover crash on I-69 at Lansing Road exit

Latest News

Staudt's Rising Star: Koda Johnson
Staudt's Rising Star: Koda Johnson
Republicans defend election bill
GOP defend election bill
Lugnuts to open golf course at stadium
Lugnuts to open golf course at stadium
Consultant faces multiple allegations
Consultant faces multiple allegations