Associate superintendent files complaint against Haslett Public Schools, alleging harassment and retaliation

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Associate Superintendent Susan Gillings filed a complaint on Tuesday, March 23 against the Haslett school district and Superintendent Steven Cook in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

Per the complaint, Gillings is suing for alleged harassment and retaliation. She says that the pushback happened after she wanted to advocate for teachers as well as students with marginalized identities.

You can read the complaint in its entirety here:

