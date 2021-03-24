Advertisement

Younger adults most unlikely to get COVID vaccine

Survey found Gen Z adults don’t plan to get vaccinated
COVID-19 vaccine
(CNN)
By Cody Butler
Published: Mar. 24, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state said the number of younger people being hospitalized for COVID -19 is going up at an alarming rate.

At the same time, a new survey found more people between 18 and 35-years old said they don’t plan to get vaccinated.

Younger people told News 10 they are willing to come here and get it- just not right away.

“I want to get it, but I’m not in a rush to cut the line,” said Alexis Rillema, MSU Sophomore.

Rillema is eligible to get the COVID vaccine on April 5, but she’s planning on waiting before she gets it.

“I’m very healthy and we’re obviously younger and I work out every day and I’m not really concerned about even getting COVID,” she said.

Rillema isn’t alone.

A new survey from NBCLX/Morning Consult found Gen Z and Millennial adults are the least likely generation to get vaccinated with 23% of people 18 to 34 saying they don’t plan to get the COVID shot when it is available to them.

Another 21% haven’t decided, including Chloe Shango.

“I’m a little nervous about it. But I think overall it’s the right thing to do so I think I’m going to get it,” said Shango, an MSU sophomore.

Ingham County health officer Linda Vail said that’s a problem.

About 36% of all of Ingham County’s COVID cases are in people 16 to 25.

The health department is trying to come up with ways to convince those people to get the vaccine.

“You won’t have to quarantine if you’re vaccinated. Which means you’re not going miss those games or whatever. I don’t know what it’s going to take, but we really need that group to get register and get vaccinated,” said Vail.

But it’s not all bad news.

People like Connor Smittee said they’re ready to get vaccinated.

“We just want to get back to our normal lives. The easiest way to do that is to slow the spread and make sure we are keeping other people safe,” said Smittee, an MSU senior.

Vail encourages everyone to go ahead and try and sign up for an appointment right now.

The health department said nearly 80% of people 65 and older in Ingham County have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

