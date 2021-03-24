Wetter Pattern to End the Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the driest first 23 days of March on record for our whole area, we nearly doubled our monthly rainfall this morning.

Expect that pattern to continue to end our workweek, with many areas seeing over an inch of rain between late Thursday and Friday.

The much needed rain is a trade off with the very warm temperatures, following a new record high of 73 on Tuesday.

While tonight and most of Thursday are dry, rain will move in towards the end of the afternoon and evening. It starts off as showers but becomes steadier and heavier overnight, with some thunder possible.

The rain exits early on Friday and we dry back out to begin the weekend, helped by a gusty northwest wind that will carry into Sunday. Outside of a weak shower disturbance later Saturday, we’ll see sunshine return with temps still above average in the lower 50s.

We’ll try to follow another warming pattern throughout next week, and we’ll likely see a few highs back in the 60s. Averages are near 48-51, so any day with readings above that will prove pleasant for March.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.