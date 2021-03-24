Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into Jackson building, residents left without homes

Several people are without a home as the apartment units in the building are now deemed unlivable.
An investigation is underway after a truck crashed into the Greenwood Ave. building where...
An investigation is underway after a truck crashed into the Greenwood Ave. building where Production Realty and several apartments are located.(WILX/Sara Schulz)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a Jackson business late Tuesday night.

Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Tim Gonzalez told News 10 a truck crashed into the first-floor area occupied by Production Realty at 1201 Greenwood Ave. The building sustained a significant amount of structural damage.

Several people are without a home as the apartment units in the building are now deemed unlivable, including a basement unit.

The driver was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. Officials say the driver was alone in the car when the truck crashed into the building. Early investigation indicates the truck crashed into the building while the driver was headed southwest on Greenwood Ave. and tried to left onto First Street.

The area is several blocks west of Business 127, near Mt. Evergreen Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

