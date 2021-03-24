US reaches 30 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States now has had more than 30 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That is the latest based on numbers compiled by NBC News on Tuesday.

The new data is released as the pace of vaccinations continues to pick up, with the country giving out about 2.5 million shots per day.

It also comes as more states and cities lift restrictions.

“There are some states that are pulling back now, I believe more prematurely than they should,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “The very sharp decline that we had, which was really good news, has now over the last few weeks plateaued at around .... 55,000 new cases per day.”

Last week, Michigan public health officials added 3,730 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 622,151 known infections and 15,850 deaths. The number of new cases as of Friday marks the biggest daily increase for the state since January when almost every state saw record hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.

Friday’s announcement came as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services increased capacity limits at outdoor stadiums and arenas, allowing up to 20% capacity at venues so long as they have established safety protocols. Michigan also expanded weekly testing for youth athletes between the ages of 13 and 19 to safely participate in sports.

“The pandemic has been hard on all of us, but by staying focused on acting quickly, following the science, and listening to experts, we can save lives and help our economy recover faster,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement on Friday. “Today’s action is an important step towards normalcy, but there’s still more work to do.”

That work left to do is worrying doctors, who fear a new surge as temperatures increase and restrictions are eased.

“We are back to where we were,” said Dr. Teena Chopra, an infectious disease expert at Wayne Health and Wayne State University professor. “This is our third surge. It is a cause for concern for all those places where people have let down their guard.”

Health experts remind people to follow the three w’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

