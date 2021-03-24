Survivor-Centered Advocates added to Lansing, Flint MSP Posts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a new ally available from the Michigan State Police to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

A victim services advocate is now available at both the Lansing and Flint posts to provide support to survivors involved in domestic or sexual assaults.

That help could mean helping a family obtain safe shelter, connecting a survivor with resources in the community, or taking time to have a conversation explaining what to expect during the criminal justice process.

“Surviving a crime isn’t only getting yourself physically out of harm’s way,” said Megan Calamita, the Flint Post’s victim services advocate. “The idea is for us to be there for survivors in the days after, however we can. We want to ease their burden.”

The Victim Services Program began in December 2020, and the MSP plans to expand the program to other posts in the First and Third districts. The program is funded by a 2019 Law Enforcement Victim Specialist Grant awarded to the MSP Grants and Community Services Division by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime.

“This is another way for us to help bridge gaps between the residents we serve and law enforcement,” D/F/Lt. Pat Roti, commander of the Third District Special Investigation Section. “Survivors can reach out to their advocate directly as someone completely dedicated to their specific needs.”

The advocates are available to assist victims in some of the most difficult steps in the process.

“I was able to sit with a woman during a very difficult interview, when the investigator was asking questions and documenting the crime,” said Jessica Espinoza, the Lansing Post’s victim services advocate. “Being ‘that person’ for someone who has experienced serious trauma is our goal. We want to be present, calming and reassuring.”

While a survivor can reach out directly to Espinoza or Calamita, the process is created for the victim services advocate to make the first introduction.

“Prosecutor’s offices often have advocates to help during the court process, but prior to that time, survivors sometimes rely on investigators,” said Calamita. “We’re talking with troopers and other co-workers to let them know we’re here and they can lean on us, and to show them how effective this is when we all work together.”

“To ensure survivors have the resources they need to break free of abuse is priceless,” said D/F/Lt. Jason Nemecek, commander of the First District Headquarters Special Investigation Section. “Our advocate has amazing enthusiasm and compassion for this job.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.