Staples offering free lamination of vaccine cards

So, you got your vaccination shots or shot. Now, what do you do with that vaccine card?
COVID-19 vaccination record card
COVID-19 vaccination record card
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You definitely want to keep the card you get after you have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Office supply retailer Staples says it has a plan to help you keep your vaccination record safe: They are offering to laminate it free of charge.

Take your card to a Staples store once you have received all your necessary doses.

But you better hurry: the offer expires on April 3. Experts are still reminding vaccinated people to not share their cards on social media, laminated or not.

