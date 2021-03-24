Staples offering free lamination of vaccine cards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You definitely want to keep the card you get after you have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Office supply retailer Staples says it has a plan to help you keep your vaccination record safe: They are offering to laminate it free of charge.

Take your card to a Staples store once you have received all your necessary doses.

But you better hurry: the offer expires on April 3. Experts are still reminding vaccinated people to not share their cards on social media, laminated or not.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.