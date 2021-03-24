Sparrow’s Dining with a Silver Lining helped the restaurant and patient care industry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With COVID making it hard on the restaurant industry, the Sparrow Hospital Guild assisted local restaurants from a business standpoint through the Dining with a Silver Lining.

The program helps people enjoy good eats, but also provides the restaurants with a percentage of the proceeds to the Guild’s projects.

So far, the program has brought in thousands of dollars.

Saddleback BBQ received money this month.

Their business is located at 1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.