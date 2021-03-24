Advertisement

Sparrow’s Dining with a Silver Lining helped the restaurant and patient care industry

(Source: AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With COVID making it hard on the restaurant industry, the Sparrow Hospital Guild assisted local restaurants from a business standpoint through the Dining with a Silver Lining.

The program helps people enjoy good eats, but also provides the restaurants with a percentage of the proceeds to the Guild’s projects.

So far, the program has brought in thousands of dollars.

Saddleback BBQ received money this month.

Their business is located at 1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SOLD: Lansing Mall going to new owners
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer responds to Dr. Fauci’s comments on reopening the state
Person is charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and one count of Weapons –...
30-year-old woman charged in shooting of 23-year-old
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Suspect identified in Jackson shooting that left 25-year-old woman dead

Latest News

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Ingham County passed CROWN Act
Okemos considers name change
Okemos considers nickname change
Jackson City Council virtual meeting on March 23
Jackson City Council holds meeting on Tuesday