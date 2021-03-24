Secretary of State Benson testifies on For the People Act, success of Michigan’s November election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration in support of the For the People Act and the need to preserve access to the vote amid attempts from state legislatures across the nation to roll back recent voting rights expansions.

“While states will always serve as laboratories of democracy, federal minimum standards ensure equal protection of every citizen’s right to vote and can prevent attacks on our democracy, both foreign and domestic, that take advantage of the uneven patchwork of state laws throughout our country,” said Secretary Benson. “This is particularly important when state lawmakers, as we are seeing now, choose party over country and pursue legislation that makes it harder for everyone to vote.”

Secretary Benson testified regarding the success of Michigan’s November election, an election that saw a record 5.5 million voters cast ballots and more than 3 million vote absentee, and the importance of the citizen-led voting reforms passed in 2018 that helped enable that success.

She also spoke about the bipartisan support for the widely popular reforms, and the work her administration has done to implement them. The For the People Act would codify many of these reforms on a national level and safeguard against current and future attempts at voter suppression.

“History instructs – and the current moment demands – that the United States government once again step in and defend democracy against the reprehensible rollback of the right to vote that is sweeping our state legislatures,” said Secretary Benson. “This legislation is our best chance to stop this rollback and ensure the voice and vote of every citizen – no matter where they live or who they vote for – is protected.”

A transcript of Benson’s full testimony can be viewed below.

