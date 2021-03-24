Robotic ‘companion pets’ delivered for Eaton County nursing home residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With strict visitation policies at rehab centers and nursing homes across the state, one local nursing facility came up with a creative solution to help fill the void of loneliness during the pandemic.

Eaton County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Charlotte received robotic ‘companion’ cats and dogs for their residents.

“I was kind of sad that morning and I don’t know if they knew I was sad or not and they were like ‘how would you like to have this kitty for a while’ and I thought it was just for a day,” Resident Lynn Wireman said.

“Our administration found out about the program and applied for the program and got 38 cats and dogs and we went through and found residents who were interested in receiving them,” said Experience Coordinator, Sienna McCone.

McCone told me they got these pets through a grant program and started by giving pets to those people in the memory care unit and those having a difficult time with the pandemic.

“They definitely act as a companion. You can kind of tell with Lynn here, they love them, they want to interact, they want people to come in and meet their pets,” McCone said.

“I was happy, real happy,” Wireman said. “She rolls over, you pet her, she purrs, she’ll roll over when she wants her belly scratched.”

Lynn has been here throughout the pandemic and she said it’s really great, especially when family can’t come visit.

“When the visitors can’t come for a few days and you get lonely, with her I don’t get quite so lonely. I talk to her and she talks to me back,” Wireman said.

“I think that’s such a thoughtful thing for them to do that, I would have never thought that. I don’t know how other people feel about it, but I feel blessed to have Gracie.”

Gracie, her cat, she will have forever.

McCone said the pets are helping keep the residents active and much happier.

