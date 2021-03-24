Red Cross, MSU hosting Greek Week Blood Drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Red Cross and Michigan State University Fraternity and Sorority Life are teaming up for the MSU Greek Week Blood Drive.

Last year, many things in the world were put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the need for blood never stopped.

Blood donations are still essential today, and the American Red Cross urges individuals healthy to make an appointment to donate and show their Spartan pride.

All who come to donate at the MSU Greek Week Blood Drive will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

“We are thrilled to partner with MSU fraternities and sororities to help maintain a healthy blood supply,” said Red Cross account manager Tony Gerheiser. “For patients in emergency rooms, fighting cancer or facing life-threatening illness, help can’t wait.

Blood Drive details:

Tuesday, March 30

noon to 5:45 p.m.

Breslin Center, 1 Student Events Center

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are essential now to make certain that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.

You can schedule a blood donation appointment by:

and entering sponsor code: MSUGreekLife , downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App and entering sponsor code:

visiting RedCrossBlood.org

calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.