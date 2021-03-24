Parents react to Childtime of Lansing daycare closing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you have children in a daycare, you may have to send them elsewhere. Childtime Daycare of Lansing will be closing permanently.

Sparrow owns the building where Childtime runs out of and plans to knock it down to build an outpatient surgery center, located on East Michigan Avenue and Jerome Street.

This daycare will close July 2 and Sparrow will not replace it with an additional childcare facility.

“It impacts me because being a parent, I still have to find care for my child and I’m still in the same boat as the parents at Sparrow and then not to mention also a job,” an anonymous parent said.

A teacher at Childtime Daycare also has her two-year-old son attend the daycare when she’s working her other job.

“That affects me with the bills and raising my child and everything like that, so it’s not just the position at the daycare,” she said.

She told me it’s hard enough to find childcare for one kid, let alone others who have multiple kids. Sparrow told us that those looking for daycare can enroll in Childtime’s sister locations in Okemos and Dewitt and Sparrow employees will still receive their ten percent discount, but parents tell me they’re almost full.

“When parents started calling that they were feeling overwhelmed with the calls, so I don’t know, neither one of them is convenient for us. We live in Holt,” a parent’s son that attends Childtime, Mandi Meyen, said.

And this is inconvenient for most Sparrow employees

“I feel bad for the parents at sparrow because they are closing down the only daycare they have during a pandemic while they work constantly and everything else is going to be out of the way,” an anonymous parent said.

An employee told News 10 she and the other teachers were informed late last week of the daycare closing down, and the parents were also notified by a letter at the same time.

“We had our meeting first and then they sent out the email. We were informed Thursday that they are going to be tearing the building down. We knew they were moving but we didn’t know that they were going to cancel our contract,” one Childtime teacher said.

Employees tell me Childtime is not guaranteeing them a job and told them they need to apply if they want to work at another location.

News 10 reached out to Childtime of Lansing they said they will do their best to find opportunities for as many of their school employees as possible. Families looking for daycare can enroll at tutor time, their sister school in Okemos and Dewitt.

