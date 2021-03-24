Paper stimulus checks have been mailed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday.

According to the agency, paper checks will arrive by mail in a white envelope from the US Department of the Treasury. The IRS released a sample image of the envelope and debit cards to expect in the mail. Those images are below.

For taxpayers who received their tax refund by mail, this paper check will look similar but will be labeled as an “Economic Impact Payment” in the memo field.

“Since this new set of payments will include more mailed payments, we urge people to carefully watch their mail for a check or debit card in the coming weeks,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

Any debit cards used with previous payments will not be reloaded and new cards will be issued. Last year, some people discarded the mailed payment, mistaking them for junk mail.

You can track the status of your stimulus payment HERE.

The IRS released images of what to look out for if you will be receiving a stimulus payment in the mail. (IRS.gov)

