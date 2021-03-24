North Carolina Losing Player to the NBA Draft

-CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina freshman big man Day’Ron Sharpe is entering the NBA draft. The 6-foot-11, 265-pound Sharpe announced his decision in a social media post. And Florida point guard Tre Mann is leaving school early and turning pro. Mann is the program’s best one-on-one playmaker since Jason Williams more than two decades ago.

