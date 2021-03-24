NHL Referee Fired

-NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tim Peel’s career as an NHL referee is over. His voice was picked up by a TV microphone saying he had called a penalty against the Nashville Predators during Tuesday’s game against Detroit - even though there wasn’t much reason to call one - just because he wanted to penalize that team. The league says Peel will no longer call NHL games and the integrity of the game must be intact. The 54-year-old Peel had made plans to retire next month.

