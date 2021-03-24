MSU VP: Athletics is planning for fall events with spectators

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Vaccines are bringing back events that had begun to seem like legends of long ago. Shopping without having to wonder if you picked up a disease along with the groceries? A fable! Gathering with a small group of friends to catch up? A mythical tale, from the before-times!

And yet, as more of the population gets vaccinated against COVID-19, more of these things become possible to do without risking lives. Now, MSU has confirmed that one of the biggest signs of a return to normalcy is underway.

This fall, events with spectators will be allowed at MSU.

The information was confirmed by Norman J. Beauchamp Jr., MD, MHS, Michigan State University Executive Vice President for Health Sciences. The news comes at the same time as a similar policy from the Big 10, which Wednesday announced attendance policies for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten Conference regular season competitions will follow local health guidelines and restrictions.

This new policy for the Big 10 is effective immediately and includes spring football events. The goal is to transition from a conference-wide approach to local decision-making in consultation with public health departments and university medical experts.

Michigan State University appears to be going even farther, confirming that the plan as of this week is to proceed with spectators for athletic events in the fall. Another sign that a return to a world without the pandemic may be nearer than it feels.

