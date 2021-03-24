MSU students ready to be back on campus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Michigan State University are eager to get back to East Lansing after being virtual for a year now, but it won’t be like the pre-pandemic days just yet.

“[We’re] expecting it to be almost like a normal fall at MSU,” said MSU Executive Vice President for Health Sciences Norm Beauchamp.

However, students can expect smaller class sizes. Large lecture classes with 100 or more students will stay online.

The dorms will be open for first year students and however many others they can safely fit.

Beauchamp says MSU is able to test about 30,000 people a week, but he doesn’t think the university will need to use all of those.

“We’re kind of playing it as we see what happens with COVID-19, but our expectation is we’ll do some testing, but we would expect that that volume will be less than what’s required now,” he said.

Although many students may be vaccinated by then, some COVID policies may still be in place.

“Mask wearing, the six feet, we’ll keep those in place, other public health measures, at some level in the fall and all of us will need to adhere to these policies,” said Beauchamp.

Still many Spartans are excited to get back to campus.

“I like this idea. I hate learning online. I feel like there’s a lot of things that get lost in translation when it comes to my learning, and I’m paying way too much to learn online,” said sophomore Alayna Offrevi.

Albion College recently announced its plans to return to 100% in-person learning in the fall. More than 75% of Central Michigan University classes will have some sort of face-to-face component. The University of Michigan says most of its classes will be in-person.

“We’re just very optimistic with where we’re at with access to the vaccines and where we expect to be in the fall where most, if not all, of the folks on campus will be vaccinated,” said Beauchamp.

As of right now, MSU is not requiring the vaccine for students and staff, but the university has not yet decided if it will require the vaccine in the fall.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.