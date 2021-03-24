MSU football holds Pro Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s “Pro Day” at Michigan State University -- and it’s more important than ever for Spartans hoping to make it to the NFL.

That’s because the NFL canceled its annual scouting combine-leaving scouts to visit campuses to get a look at potential draftees.

With MSU having to cancel Pro Day last year and this season affected by the pandemic.

MSU wanted to make sure former players had a safe and fun opportunity to show off their skills to NFL scouts.

They changed things up a bit. They allowed guys who finished playing in both 2019 and 2020 to participate.

There were 10 total players on Wednesday. All hoping this is the start of a process that gets them into the league.

“I was a little nervous coming in here today, waking up this morning. I felt that because even with all the preparation I’m doing, you don’t really know,” said defensive tackle Naquan Jones.

This day is everything- especially with no official NFL combine this year. Players are used to the high pressure this sport brings, but Pro Day doesn’t compare.

“It was awesome. When we came out, it was a whole bunch of scouts out there, a whole bunch of teams. The strength staff is out there it was just a great atmosphere,” said linebacker Antjuan Simmons.

And imagine if you never had a day like this to show your skills. CoVID-19 screwed up Brian Lewerke’s shot at a Pro Day last season. After a short stint in the NFL, he came back to make another impression.

“I had my shot with a team and didn’t get all the opportunities that I wanted with that team but I’m trying to hopefully make an impression on someone. Hopefully I did today and they can bring me in.”

And while the players have prepped for months, it takes a behind-the-scenes crew to make it happen and do it successfully.

“Today we wanted to make it their day and really kind of bring those guys back and try to make it as combine-like as possible without having to be at the combine. So everything we structured today was to make that feel that they were in indianapolis. It’s very important and we took a lot of pride in really showing off michigan state and being able to show them what our players can do.”

With lewerke preparing for a second chance in the nfl, and jones, simmons, and shakur brown preparing for their first... This day was the first true step to their pro futures.

“It’s just a feeling of excitement. It’s a blessing to be here. I mean everything I’ve been through here... The trials and tribulations... Things of that nature. Just today was a blessing.”>

