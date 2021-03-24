MSU and LCC partnering to improve access to higher education, strengthen transfer process.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and Lansing Community College have formalized a partnership aimed at improving access to four-year degrees, increasing student success, and helping to build a pipeline of talent to meet the needs of the Mid-Michigan economy.

The partnership, dubbed Envision Green, also provides a smooth transition from LCC to MSU by embedding MSU advisors within LCC who will guide students through their educational journey, something more than 5,500 LCC students have made in the last decade.

With this partnership, prospective LCC students can consider MSU from the onset of their higher education journey. The affordability of the LCC-to-MSU path means a four-year-degree is an option for more people in the region, which is crucial for building and retaining an educated workforce in Michigan.

“This partnership provides an open, clear path for the journey from LCC to MSU that many students take each year,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “LCC is one of the top-rated community colleges in the nation, and they happen to be our neighbor. We are proud to collaborate with their team on promoting college access, affordability, and student success in the region.”

It is estimated that community colleges are the entry point for nearly half of America’s post-secondary students, making this partnership a win-win for students, the institutions, and the local community.

The Envision Green memorandum of understanding specifies a one-year partnership with an option for renewal and states both parties’ intention to continue to grow the relationship. Both institutions intend to make it easier to plan an academic path from one institution to the other.

“To say we are excited about Envision Green is an understatement,” said LCC President Steve Robinson. “This agreement will make the transition for our students seamless as they continue their studies and complete their academic goals nearby. Greatly expanding our partnership with MSU allows us to continue to provide our students with the high-quality education and life experiences they deserve.”

As part of the relationship outlined in the MOU, the institutions will:

Provide two MSU academic advisors one day a week on LCC’s Downtown Campus

Communicate MSU transfer credit changes and MSU transfer credit process changes to MSU advisors at LCC as well as LCC employees

Work individually with LCC students to facilitate a smooth transition from LCC to MSU

Promote policies that will encourage students who start at LCC to finish their associate degrees before transferring to MSU

“We look forward to strengthening this valued educational partnership for the region,” said MSU Provost Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “Providing MSU academic advisors on LCC’s Downtown Campus and educating staff from both institutions on transfer policy best practices will enable a streamlined experience for LCC students considering the next chapter of their education.”

“Envision Green is a natural fit,” said LCC Provost Sally Welch. “This transfer partnership will provide expanded opportunities for our students to benefit from the expert faculty, staff and learning environment at both LCC and MSU.”

Sarah Day, a junior studying special education at MSU who transferred from LCC, believes the program will have a long-lasting impact on students looking to follow the same path she did.

“When I heard about this program, I could not help but think of the amazing community it will bring to MSU,” said Day. “Every student dreaming of becoming a Spartan should have the same opportunities no matter which path they decide to take. With this partnership, transfer students will come into MSU feeling prepared and ready to be a Spartan.”

The partnership’s benefits reach beyond campus, as well. In a time when post-secondary credentials are in ever-increasing demand, greater access to higher education ensures the Mid-Michigan region is an appealing prospect for startups and businesses looking to grow.

“MSU and LCC are making a postsecondary education an achievable reality for more students in the region,” said Michele Strasz, executive director of the Capital Area College Access Network. “We think this initiative is especially exciting for its ability to impact students who are low-income, first generation, or people of color. New opportunities and paths for students in our community mean a better, more qualified Michigan workforce.”

