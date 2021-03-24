Advertisement

Meridian Twp. Police looking for suspect in retail fraud case

Do you know this person?
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject...

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a retail fraud case.

Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Reinke at 517.853.4800 (Reference Case 21-0877).



Posted by Meridian Township Police on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

