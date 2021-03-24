Meridian Twp. Police looking for suspect in retail fraud case

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a retail fraud case.

Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Reinke at 517.853.4800 (Reference Case 21-0877).

The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject. He is wanted for... Posted by Meridian Township Police on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

