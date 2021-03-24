Meridian Twp. Police looking for suspect in retail fraud case
Do you know this person?
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a retail fraud case.
Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Reinke at 517.853.4800 (Reference Case 21-0877).
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.