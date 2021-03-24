Advertisement

March Madness can mean unproductivity in the workplace

Experts project that 72 million workers are currently worried about busted brackets.
What's being called the world's largest bracket is now up on the side of Indianapolis' largest hotel for March Madness.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - March Madness is in full swing and as teams across the country compete, fans are taking part as well.

Whether it is an online or office pool with pen and paper, hundreds of hours are whittled away during the tournament. Experts project that 72 million workers are currently worried about busted brackets.

Those may bust some budgets, costing employers some $2.2 billion dollars per hour.

“It also is potentially the most damaging to productivity, that will ever see because so many people are working from home so many people are desperate for an activity like march madness to take part in,” says Andy Challenger, Senior Vice President of Challenger, Gray & Christmas. “This feels like an easy makeshift way for people to start to connect with each other, talk to each other about something exciting and fun.”

