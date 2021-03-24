Advertisement

Major League Baseball To Watch Baseballs Closely

Baseball
Baseball(Source: Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball is increasing its monitoring of baseballs in an attempt to suppress any use of foreign substances by pitchers. Mike Hill, newly hired as executive vice president of baseball operations and disciplinarian, wrote that team leaders may be held responsible for violations by staff.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

SOLD: Lansing Mall going to new owners
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer responds to Dr. Fauci’s comments on reopening the state
Person is charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and one count of Weapons –...
30-year-old woman charged in shooting of 23-year-old
Ingham County passed CROWN Act
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2018 file photo, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder, left, and team...
Dan Snyder Buys Out Partners in Washington
File image
North Carolina Losing Player to the NBA Draft
File image
NHL Referee Fired
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Hoiberg Enters Transfer Portal