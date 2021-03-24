Lansing School District delays return to school until April

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing students will now be returning to school starting on April 12. Schools that were scheduled to start on March 22, 29, and April 12 will now all start on April 12. All other schools that are scheduled to start on April 19 and April 28 are scheduled to open on those dates.

Based on the commitment that parents made, some students will continue to work online and some will return to the classroom in the afternoon four days a week beginning on April 12.

The Lansing School District has updated the return to school Safe Learning Plan that allows Lansing students to begin returning to school buildings for in-class instruction on a hybrid phased-in basis. The delay will affect students in grades fourth through sixth grade in schools that were scheduled to return Monday, March 29. The students are now scheduled to return to school after spring break.

“The bottom-line here is that the COVID minimum infection metrics we set for returning kids to school are simply still too high,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi. “The State of Michigan has seen an uptick in infection rates. The science dictates to us when students can safely return to school, and the numbers are too high at this moment.”

The Safe Learning Plan is designed to have students work online with screen-to-screen instruction in the mornings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. They also have the option to attend classroom instruction in schools on those afternoons. Wednesday will be designated for online asynchronous learning with students at home or in community center learning labs. The district will use Wednesdays as a building “deep cleaning day.”

The Lansing School District has nearly completed the process of installing $1.5 million in high-tech air cleaning units in classrooms and UV germ-killing equipment in several school buildings. Also, teachers in Lansing are in the process of receiving COVID vaccinations. More information on the Safe Learning Plan is online at Lansingschools.net

