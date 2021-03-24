Advertisement

Lab processes more 2,000 tests daily for March Madness

It takes a village to put on March Madness every year, especially during a pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 20: UNC Greensboro Spartans against the Florida State Seminoles in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 20: UNC Greensboro Spartans against the Florida State Seminoles in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos | NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Workers at an Indiana University pathology lab are working 24-7 to process thousands of COVID-19 tests for the NCAA tournament.

Everyone is tested, from athletes and coaches to game officials. The lab processes more than 2,100 tests daily with results in about 8 hours or less.

“There is some pressure because there is a sense we have to deliver this so that we can keep this tournament safe,” said Dr. Michelle Saysana, IU Health’s Vice President of Safety. “But in the end, we know if we do this well, we can keep the tournament safe.”

So far, more than 18,000 tests have been conducted. Laboratory workers get help from 850 volunteers who administer, transport and gather the thousands of tests.

