Lab processes more 2,000 tests daily for March Madness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Workers at an Indiana University pathology lab are working 24-7 to process thousands of COVID-19 tests for the NCAA tournament.

Everyone is tested, from athletes and coaches to game officials. The lab processes more than 2,100 tests daily with results in about 8 hours or less.

“There is some pressure because there is a sense we have to deliver this so that we can keep this tournament safe,” said Dr. Michelle Saysana, IU Health’s Vice President of Safety. “But in the end, we know if we do this well, we can keep the tournament safe.”

So far, more than 18,000 tests have been conducted. Laboratory workers get help from 850 volunteers who administer, transport and gather the thousands of tests.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.