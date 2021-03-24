Jackson County Sheriff investigating deaths of elderly couple

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two residents of Parma.

On Tuesday, March 23, Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 2000 block of Robinson Road to respond to a reported murder suicide. Upon arrival they found an 80-year-old male and a 79-year-old female deceased, apparently from gunshot wounds.

According to a release from Undersheriff Christopher Simpson, the deceased were husband and wife. The names of the deceased have not been released.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

