Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff investigating deaths of elderly couple

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two residents of Parma.

On Tuesday, March 23, Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 2000 block of Robinson Road to respond to a reported murder suicide. Upon arrival they found an 80-year-old male and a 79-year-old female deceased, apparently from gunshot wounds.

According to a release from Undersheriff Christopher Simpson, the deceased were husband and wife. The names of the deceased have not been released.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

SOLD: Lansing Mall going to new owners
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer responds to Dr. Fauci’s comments on reopening the state
Person is charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and one count of Weapons –...
30-year-old woman charged in shooting of 23-year-old
Ingham County passed CROWN Act
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

PECKHAM PT 1
Lansing School District delays return to school until April
COVID-19 vaccine
Younger adults most unlikely to get COVID vaccine
Governor Whitmer signs bill to update MI Industrial Hemp Growers Act
Students at Michigan State University are eager to get back to East Lansing after being virtual...
MSU students ready to be back on campus