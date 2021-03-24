Jackson City Council holds meeting on Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Jackson City Council held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 23. Here are the highlights:
- The City Council approved a resolution that allows the City Council and other boards/commissions to continue to meet virtually given the COVID-19 Local State of Emergency. This resolution allows virtual meetings to continue if the State of Michigan does not extend virtual meeting guidelines past March 31, 2021.
- The City Council approved a resolution that allows the Michigan Department of Transportation to replace the three-decades-old E. Washington Avenue bridge over the Grand River.
- The annual Juneteenth Celebration was approved by the City Council. The council will monitor the coronavirus and that will determine if this event will be held.
- Mowing contracts were awarded by the Council to two landscaping companies to cut grass on City-owned property and private property with grass violations.
- The council voted to accept reports from the Engineering Division for planned infrastructure improvement projects on Cooley Place and E. Biddle Street.
