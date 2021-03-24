Jackson City Council holds meeting on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Jackson City Council held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 23. Here are the highlights:

The City Council approved a resolution that allows the City Council and other boards/commissions to continue to meet virtually given the COVID-19 Local State of Emergency. This resolution allows virtual meetings to continue if the State of Michigan does not extend virtual meeting guidelines past March 31, 2021.

The City Council approved a resolution that allows the Michigan Department of Transportation to replace the three-decades-old E. Washington Avenue bridge over the Grand River.

The annual Juneteenth Celebration was approved by the City Council. The council will monitor the coronavirus and that will determine if this event will be held.

Mowing contracts were awarded by the Council to two landscaping companies to cut grass on City-owned property and private property with grass violations.