Advertisement

Jackson City Council holds meeting on Tuesday

Jackson City Council virtual meeting on March 23
Jackson City Council virtual meeting on March 23(Jackson City Council virtual meeting on March 23)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Jackson City Council held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 23. Here are the highlights:

  • The City Council approved a resolution that allows the City Council and other boards/commissions to continue to meet virtually given the COVID-19 Local State of Emergency. This resolution allows virtual meetings to continue if the State of Michigan does not extend virtual meeting guidelines past March 31, 2021.
  • The City Council approved a resolution that allows the Michigan Department of Transportation to replace the three-decades-old E. Washington Avenue bridge over the Grand River.
  • The annual Juneteenth Celebration was approved by the City Council. The council will monitor the coronavirus and that will determine if this event will be held.
  • Mowing contracts were awarded by the Council to two landscaping companies to cut grass on City-owned property and private property with grass violations.
  • The council voted to accept reports from the Engineering Division for planned infrastructure improvement projects on Cooley Place and E. Biddle Street.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SOLD: Lansing Mall going to new owners
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer responds to Dr. Fauci’s comments on reopening the state
Person is charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and one count of Weapons –...
30-year-old woman charged in shooting of 23-year-old
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Suspect identified in Jackson shooting that left 25-year-old woman dead

Latest News

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Sparrow’s Dining with a Silver Lining helped the restaurant and patient care industry
Ingham County passed CROWN Act
Okemos considers name change
Okemos considers nickname change