Ionia County expands vaccine eligibility to all county residents 16 and older

(WVUE)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ionia County has expanded it’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all County Residents over the age of 16. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Ionia County Health Department.

Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can sign up on the Ionia County Health Department website. Afterwards, the Health Department will call those who sign up to schedule an appointment as vaccine becomes available. Preference will still be given to County Residents 65 and over, but all County residents are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

They’re going a step further, and encouraging those who work, but don’t live, in Ionia County to ask their employer to contact the Health Department regarding vaccination.

“As cases in Michigan continue to trend upward, it is important that as many people as possible get vaccinated” states Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen. “Get vaccinated as soon as you have the chance.”

Individuals interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can sign up at https://ioniacounty.org/health/health-department/. Once vaccine is available for the individuals, they will receive notification from ICHD regarding scheduling an appointment.

