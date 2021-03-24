Ingham County passed CROWN Act

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Ingham County Board of Commissioners has passed the “CROWN Act.”

CROWN stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

It bans hair discrimination for public employees in Ingham County.

This makes Ingham the first county in the state to pass a resolution of this kind.

Rep. Sarah Anthony posted the following to celebrate the passing of the resolution:

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨 The Ingham County Board of Commissioners just passed the CROWN Act, banning hair discrimination in Ingham County! This makes our county the first in Michigan to pass such a resolution! The momentum is growing...let’s go! #MICROWN 👑👑👑 — Sarah Anthony (@SarahAnthony517) March 23, 2021

The resolution protects employees who wear their hair naturally or in styles like braids, weaves, and twists. Commissioners do not have the power to enact a ban on hair discrimination in the county for private businesses.

For more information on the CROWN Act, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.