Ingham County passed CROWN Act

(WRDW)
By Gabrielle Reed
Mar. 23, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Ingham County Board of Commissioners has passed the “CROWN Act.”

CROWN stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

It bans hair discrimination for public employees in Ingham County.

This makes Ingham the first county in the state to pass a resolution of this kind.

Rep. Sarah Anthony posted the following to celebrate the passing of the resolution:

The resolution protects employees who wear their hair naturally or in styles like braids, weaves, and twists. Commissioners do not have the power to enact a ban on hair discrimination in the county for private businesses.

For more information on the CROWN Act, click here.

