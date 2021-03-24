Ingham County passed CROWN Act
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Ingham County Board of Commissioners has passed the “CROWN Act.”
CROWN stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”
It bans hair discrimination for public employees in Ingham County.
This makes Ingham the first county in the state to pass a resolution of this kind.
Rep. Sarah Anthony posted the following to celebrate the passing of the resolution:
The resolution protects employees who wear their hair naturally or in styles like braids, weaves, and twists. Commissioners do not have the power to enact a ban on hair discrimination in the county for private businesses.
