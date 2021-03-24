Advertisement

How to prepare for a tornado

(WSAW)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Though Michigan is a state that many do not associate with tornadoes, it is important that all residents are informed about what to do in the event that a tornado occurs.

March 21 through March 27 is Severe Weather Awareness Week. On March 24, a statewide tornado drill was conducted. Drills are designed to make people more aware of emergency preparedness when it comes to inclement, dangerous weather conditions.

Here are some tips to help you stay safe during a tornado:

  • First, be sure to have a working flashlight. Sometimes, poor weather can lead to power outages.
  • Have water, non-perishable food, and medication stored somewhere you can easily get to
  • Practice during tornado drills-and really practice! Take drills and weather alerts seriously.
  • Take note of hail, loud noises, and an extremely dark sky.
  • Create a good shelter plan. Basements and rooms on the lowest floor of your homes are the best bet. Also, stay far away from windows.
  • Cover your head-whether with a blanket, a mattress, or even your own hands.

Michigan State Police MIREADY has amazing resources. Also, here you can find an emergency checklist. Feel free to share this information with family, friends, neighbors, and other community members.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SOLD: Lansing Mall going to new owners
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer responds to Dr. Fauci’s comments on reopening the state
Person is charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and one count of Weapons –...
30-year-old woman charged in shooting of 23-year-old
Ingham County passed CROWN Act
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

PECKHAM PT 1
Lansing School District delays return to school until April
COVID-19 vaccine
Younger adults most unlikely to get COVID vaccine
Governor Whitmer signs bill to update MI Industrial Hemp Growers Act
Students at Michigan State University are eager to get back to East Lansing after being virtual...
MSU students ready to be back on campus