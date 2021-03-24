How to prepare for a tornado

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Though Michigan is a state that many do not associate with tornadoes, it is important that all residents are informed about what to do in the event that a tornado occurs.

March 21 through March 27 is Severe Weather Awareness Week. On March 24, a statewide tornado drill was conducted. Drills are designed to make people more aware of emergency preparedness when it comes to inclement, dangerous weather conditions.

Here are some tips to help you stay safe during a tornado:

First, be sure to have a working flashlight. Sometimes, poor weather can lead to power outages.

Have water, non-perishable food, and medication stored somewhere you can easily get to

Practice during tornado drills-and really practice! Take drills and weather alerts seriously.

Take note of hail, loud noises, and an extremely dark sky.

Create a good shelter plan. Basements and rooms on the lowest floor of your homes are the best bet. Also, stay far away from windows.

Cover your head-whether with a blanket, a mattress, or even your own hands.

Michigan State Police MIREADY has amazing resources. Also, here you can find an emergency checklist. Feel free to share this information with family, friends, neighbors, and other community members.

