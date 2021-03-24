Holland restaurant owner released from jail

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Holland, Michigan restaurant owner has been released from the Ingham County Jail.

She spent four nights behind bars for ignoring orders to shut down her business after refusing to abide by state COVID-19 orders.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney paid a $15,000 fine and told authorities she will keep her pizzeria closed until she earns her food license back.

The license was pulled in January for serving customers inside of the restaurant when indoor dining was banned. She was arrested last Friday and taken into custody, sparking rallies from supporters in customers and politicians.

