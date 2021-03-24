Advertisement

Hoiberg Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball player Jack Hoiberg has entered the transfer portal. Hoiberg is the son of Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. He spent four years in the MSU program and was a walk on arriving and then was placed on scholarship when Xavier Tillman departed for the NFL draft. MSU must still lose one more scholarship player, likely Aaron Henry, to have room to sign the three incoming freshmen.

