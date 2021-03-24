Advertisement

Find out more about a local company that has hundreds of job openings

You can grow both personally and professionally at Peckham
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Peckham is a nonprofit vocational rehabilitation organization that provides job training opportunities for persons with significant disabilities and other barriers to employment. However, Peckham also has many opportunities for people without disabilities, as well. Hear from current employees at Peckham and find out more about what it’s like to work there.

