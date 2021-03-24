Detroit-style pizza heating up a clash between chains

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are some questions that inexplicably seem to provoke passionate answers. What kind of phone do you use? Who’s the greatest basketball player of all time? What kind of pizza is the best?

In regards to that last question, Michigan pizza makers are weighing in.

It began when Pizza Hut, an international chain with around 7,000 locations in the US, announced it would be adding a Detroit-style deep dish pizza to it’s menu. This of course raised hackles for local pizza makers trying to hold on to their customers.

The biggest voice among them was the 19-restaurant-strong Buddy’s Pizza. And that voice got louder when it came to critiquing Pizza Hut’s version of a Detroit-style pizza.

“If Pizza Hut’s take on Detroit-style pizza is the best they can do, then maybe they should stop doing impressions and stick to knock-knock jokes,” said Wes Pikula, chief brand officer for Buddy’s Pizza. “We laughed when Pizza Hut claimed ‘no one out pizzas the Hut,’ but when you try to ‘out Detroit’ Buddy’s, that gets the Motor City rumbling.”

While a bit of razzing between companies has become a more commonly accepted (and good-natured) in recent years, Buddy’s Pizza has used the opportunity provided by the drama to promote a COVID-19-related charitable endeavor.

Just after teasing their competitor the company wrote on their website, “Through the end of April, Buddy’s Pizza will donate 100% of its profits on Goldbelly to The Barstool Fund, which helps small businesses struggling with the financial impact of COVID-19.”

There has not yet been a response from Pizza Hut regarding the deep dish heckling, although they do have their own charitable endeavors. The Pizza Hut Harvest Program has been in operation since 1992, and has donated over 94 million pounds of food to feed people in need.

