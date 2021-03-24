Dan Snyder Buys Out Partners in Washington
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
-WASHINGTON (AP) - Dan Snyder is buying out the Washington Football Team’s minority owners and will become the sole owner of the club. The other owners have been mired in a court dispute with Snyder over their shares of the team. This effectively settles that matter and puts Snyder completely in charge of the team.
