Dan Snyder Buys Out Partners in Washington

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2018 file photo, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder, left, and team...
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2018 file photo, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder, left, and team president Bruce Allen talk on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md.
Published: Mar. 24, 2021
-WASHINGTON (AP) - Dan Snyder is buying out the Washington Football Team’s minority owners and will become the sole owner of the club. The other owners have been mired in a court dispute with Snyder over their shares of the team. This effectively settles that matter and puts Snyder completely in charge of the team.

