Community Mental Health offering annual community event virtually

The event is free and taking place Thursday
By Holly Harper
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Community Mental Health Board of Clinton-Eaton-Ingham Counties is a community mental health center, serving Lansing.

They are having an annual virtual event Thursday discuss important mental health topics and share stories of resiliency.

The keynote speaker during the free, virtual event is Shari Simmons.

As a clinician, author, and professor, Shari provides an unforgettable story of love and transformation that will resonate with anyone who wants to understand trauma and its impact on the brain.

Pre-registration is required and can be done here.

