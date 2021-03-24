Advertisement

CMU brings vaccinations to rural communities

All of the recipients pre-registered for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
CMU’s Mobile Health Clinic brought vaccines to two rural Michigan communities.
CMU’s Mobile Health Clinic brought vaccines to two rural Michigan communities.(Adam Sparkes | Central Michigan University)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff at Central Michigan University are doing their part in battling the pandemic by hitting the road to take the COVID-19 vaccine to some of the state’s rural communities.

CMU’S Mobile Health Central was in Montcalm County on Tuesday to administer the shots to 130 people. Students, faculty, and staff members from The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow College of Health Professions took the Mobile Health Central vehicle to two rural Michigan communities, St. Louis and Edmore, to set up a site and administer vaccinations to residents.

“Rural areas pose unique challenges for Michiganders to get their COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Helen Lee, Mobile Health Central’s coordinator of community outreach. “This partnership with the MMDHD minimizes transportation barriers by going to the people rather than expecting them to drive long distances to see us.”

All of the recipients pre-registered for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The mobile vaccination is a partnership between the university and the Mid-Michigan Health Department.

Students, faculty and staff were fired up to hit the road this week with CMU's Mobile Health Central to administer...

Posted by Central Michigan University on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

SOLD: Lansing Mall going to new owners
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer responds to Dr. Fauci’s comments on reopening the state
Person is charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and one count of Weapons –...
30-year-old woman charged in shooting of 23-year-old
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Suspect identified in Jackson shooting that left 25-year-old woman dead

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination record card
Staples offering free lamination of vaccine cards
What's being called the world's largest bracket is now up on the side of Indianapolis' largest...
March Madness can mean unproductivity in the workplace
The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney takes the oath during her arraignment, on Friday March, 19, 2020 at the...
Holland restaurant owner released from jail
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 20: UNC Greensboro Spartans against the Florida State Seminoles in the...
Lab processes more 2,000 tests daily for March Madness