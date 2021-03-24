CMU brings vaccinations to rural communities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff at Central Michigan University are doing their part in battling the pandemic by hitting the road to take the COVID-19 vaccine to some of the state’s rural communities.

CMU’S Mobile Health Central was in Montcalm County on Tuesday to administer the shots to 130 people. Students, faculty, and staff members from The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow College of Health Professions took the Mobile Health Central vehicle to two rural Michigan communities, St. Louis and Edmore, to set up a site and administer vaccinations to residents.

“Rural areas pose unique challenges for Michiganders to get their COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Helen Lee, Mobile Health Central’s coordinator of community outreach. “This partnership with the MMDHD minimizes transportation barriers by going to the people rather than expecting them to drive long distances to see us.”

All of the recipients pre-registered for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The mobile vaccination is a partnership between the university and the Mid-Michigan Health Department.

Students, faculty and staff were fired up to hit the road this week with CMU's Mobile Health Central to administer

