Whitmer responds to Dr. Fauci’s comments on reopening the state

Dr. Fauci says the governor should “hold off” on lifting restrictions.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded to comments made by Dr. Anthony Fauci about Michigan reopening too quickly.

While speaking to reporters at a construction project in Eaton County on Monday, Gov. Whitmer said she respects Dr. Fauci’s opinions but does not want Michigan’s status to be lumped together with other states with more lenient policies.

“Sometimes at the national level there is an interchange between the thought that a state is dropping their mask requirement is the same as a state moving from 25% restaurant opening to 50 percent restaurant opening. We do see our numbers up; we have the variants that are highly contagious. He is concerned, I’m concerned, and Dr. J is concerned. We’re going to continue ramping up our vaccinations.”

The governor also says she does not anticipate making any more announcements about allowing restaurants to reopen further in the near future.

