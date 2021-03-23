Advertisement

“We grow through what we go through:” Okemos girls’ basketball team one of many to withdraw from MHSAA Playoffs

After a season of working so hard, it was all gone in the blink of an eye.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos Chiefs Girls’ team got the news of a positive COVID-19 test on their team just days before their opening game in the CAAC-Blue tournament.

“It was weird,” said head coach Sara Holt. “We got all the way to the end, to the postseason, and were really diligent and cautious.”

Holt says it was especially tough for her six seniors who won’t get another chance to don their school colors.

“They were obviously heartbroken, but they had such a good perspective... ” said Holt, “I was beyond impressed.”

Holt says her players knew they’d been lucky to get this far playing a game they love with people they love.

“We’ve asked them to be much older than they are. We’ve asked them to handle things in an adult mature way, and they answered the bell,” she said. “They’re handling things in a much better way than I think a lot of adults have handled it, to be honest.”

And they’ve lived up to their season motto: “We grow through what we go through.”

“You can let something like this be a defining moment in terms of a negative way. We’re going to take it as a positive, and keep growing and improving through it.”

And after all they’ve gone through, the least the Chiefs deserve is some closure.

“We’re going to end this season on our terms and on a high note,” said Holt.

Holt says once they’re out of quarantine, they’re going to find a way to take the floor together one last time.

