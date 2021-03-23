Tracking reactions to the COVID vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 30% of people 16 and older across the state are now vaccinated against COVID-19. Some people said the vaccine is making them sick, even sending them to the hospital, but there’s no statewide data on how many people had a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine and which COVID shot they got. That’s why the CDC is asking people to tell them directly if they’re not feeling well.

“It laid me up for a good 10 days at least,” said Robin Ostrowski.

Ostrowski said she was taken to the hospital within an hour of getting her COVID vaccine a couple weeks ago. She had a reaction during her 15 minute waiting period after getting the first Pfizer dose.

“I was really nauseous. I started getting a headache. They were checking my blood pressure,” said Ostrowski.

The CDC said those are all common symptoms of getting the coronavirus vaccine. It said side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection against the virus.

Ingham County health officer Linda Vail said they are keeping track of reactions like these.

“It’s required of every vaccine. It’s called VAERS, Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. The VAER system exists for every single vaccine we administer to anybody and is a requirement for any vaccine,” Vail said.

The CDC is asking people to sign up for v-safe to track any side effects. It sends a daily text reminding you to fill out a questionnaire about how you’re feeling.

Ostrowski said she did this to help others.

“I wouldn’t want anybody to go through what I did. It was like 10 days of just sitting in your home,” said Ostrowski.

She’s hoping her second dose next week goes a lot smoother.

“I’m very nervous because they said it’s like four times than the first shot,” said Ostrowski.

The CDC said it might call you depending on some answers during your questionnaire. It said you should call your doctor if the redness on your arm gets worse after 24 hours, or if other side effects aren’t going away after a few days.

You can sign up for v-safe here.

