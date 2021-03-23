Advertisement

Sparrow set to close daycare hospital workers sent kids, new surgery center planned

Childtime Learning Center on Jerome St. announced the closure in a letter sent to families with enrolled children.
A childcare center located in a building owned by Sparrow Hospital and used by employees will...
A childcare center located in a building owned by Sparrow Hospital and used by employees will permanently close in July.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman and Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A childcare center located in a building owned by Sparrow Hospital and used by employees will permanently close in July.

The Childtime Learning Center in Lansing on Jerome Street announced the closure late last week in a letter sent to families with enrolled children.

“Due to a future expansion project at Sparrow Hospital, this location will be closing so that the hospital can re-purpose the property,” said Childtime’s District Manager Kathleen Conroy in the letter.

Sparrow owns the building Childtime operates out of, hospital spokesperson John Foren said. According to Foren, Childtime is paid a management fee to run the center and Sparrow maintains the building.

Childtime has facilities around the country, including 26 in Michigan, and offers daycare, preschool, pre-K, and before- and after-school programs.

According to the website, the Lansing location was billed as “the premiere child care center for hospital employees.”

Sparrow CEO James Dover announced plans to build a three-story, 100,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center and medical office facility at the property last October. At the time of the announcement, Dover said the childcare center would be relocated.

“At this time, Sparrow will not move forward with a child care facility at another site,” Conroy wrote in the letter to families, dated March 19.

Approximately 120 children are enrolled at Childtime in Lansing, which has been located on the hospital’s property for more than a decade, said Foren.

Tutor Time of Okemos and Tutor Time of Dewitt are the two closest sister schools according to Conroy’s email to families.

