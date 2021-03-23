SOLD: Lansing Mall going to new owners

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 was able to confirm that the mall has been sold to the Kohan Retail Investment Group, a company that’s been in the mall business for 20 years. The sale happened in early March for 9.2 million dollars.

Owner Mike Kohan says that, while they are only in the initial stages, they have a plan for growing the location. They intend to work with local businesses alongside major franchise retailers to create a diversity of businesses in one location that will have a positive effect on the foot traffic in the area.

Those changes are still in the blueprint stages, Kohan said. He expects it to take four to five months to hear back from those larger retailers, and in the meantime, they’re planning no other changes.

