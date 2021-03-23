New report shows many households in Jackson County struggling to find financial stability

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When it comes to knowing how well a community is doing financially, the ALICE Report is a fairly reliable way to measure success. The Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW) recently released its latest study on the condition of Michigan’s working families, also known as ALICE households—Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

The 2021 ALICE Report found that 38% of households still struggled to make ends meet in 2019, even prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hitting closer to home, the new numbers highlighted Jackson County as a community in need of more attention. This according to Ken Toll, President & CEO of United Way of Jackson County.

“Our community depends on ALICE, yet ALICE is the most likely to struggle during tough economic times,” said Toll. “ALICE is most likely to be stuck in a low-paying job, unable to generate the dollars needed to study or do workplace training to earn better pay. ALICE is most likely to fall into poverty when a car breaks, or a child gets sick, or a water heater fails.

He added, “ALICE works hard, and ALICE deserves better. ALICE deserves a more equitable shot at the American dream. Because when ALICE succeeds, our whole community succeeds.”

The report brings to light some startling trends. According to the report, 70% of infrastructure jobs in Michigan paid less than $20 an hour in 2019, and 63% of those in health care, education and care giving made less than $20 an hour. The report also found households who are Hispanic, Black, and single, female-headed with children are significantly more likely to be in the ALICE population.

In an economic analysis the ALICE Report estimated that, if all households had income above the ALICE threshold, $98 billion would be added to the Michigan GDP.

Every two years, United For ALICE undertakes a full review of the ALICE Methodology to ensure the results are transparent, replicatable, and current in order to accurately reflect how much income families need to live and work in the modern economy. A full description of the Methodology and sources is available at www.UnitedForALICE.org/Methodology.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.