NCAA Prez Plans to Meet With Basketball Players

In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The National College Players Association says NCAA President Mark Emmert has told a group of basketball players that he will meet with them after March Madness. The players started a social media campaign to protest inequities in college sports. They want the NCAA to change its rules restricting athletes from earning money for personal sponsorship deals, online endorsements and appearances.

