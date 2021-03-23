NCAA Prez Plans to Meet With Basketball Players

-UNDATED (AP) - The National College Players Association says NCAA President Mark Emmert has told a group of basketball players that he will meet with them after March Madness. The players started a social media campaign to protest inequities in college sports. They want the NCAA to change its rules restricting athletes from earning money for personal sponsorship deals, online endorsements and appearances.

