MSU schedules spring football game in April

(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) announced on Tuesday that a spring football game will take place soon.

The announcement went up in the morning on Twitter, informing Spartan fans that a game will be played April 24. It’s not yet known if fans will be allowed to attend.

According to recent DHHS guidance, outdoor stadiums may operate at 20% capacity. If MSU does decide to allow fans, that capacity would allow for 15,000 fans.

Still, those fans would have to follow standard safety protocols to keep from spreading COVID-19. Those protocols include wearing masks, maintaining six feet of distance, handling ticket exchanges through no-touch methods, screening before entering the venue, and routine cleaning. Further, the venue would have to post information about COVID-19 symptoms as well as make regular PA announcements about the mitigation measures.

Over the last year the US has had a difficult time getting crowds to follow similar precautions.

Still, it seems like a version of the classic football experience may become available to fans. MSU will allow groups of up to six people sitting together, meaning that aside from the space between groups it could feel in many ways like the old days. And soon, with vaccines becoming more widely available, this may be the first of many events to come back.

