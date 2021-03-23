Advertisement

Moderna begins vaccine trials in children

Experts say inclusion needs to be a key part of the trials.
Clinical trials are underway for younger children to receive COVID vaccines.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Moderna recently announced it has given its first doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 6 months to less than 12-years-old.

The trials will include two doses of the shot.

“When we conduct these studies there are a list of inclusion and exclusion criteria that we specifically go through to make sure that we are able to get children who we expect are going to be able to represent the whole populations,” said Dr. Jennifer Nayak, a professor at URMC.

Children make up 22% of the population and the trials are critical when it comes to reaching herd immunity.

Currently, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and older. Pfizer’s vaccine is approved for ages 16 and older.

